FG Distributes Tractors, Harvesters To Boost Food Production

As part of efforts to revolutionise Nigeria’s agricultural sector, the Federal Government has launched the distribution of modern tractors and harvesters in Kano State for local farmers in its bid to enhance food production and improve food security in the country next year.

The commissioning ceremony, held at the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, was led by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev.

It was attended by notable figures, including the Chairman of the House Committee on Water Resources, Hon. Sada Soli, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Richard Pheelangwah, senior officials, and key water sector professionals.

A release by the Ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Funmi Imuetinyan, said Prof. Utsev lauded the River Basin Development Authority for acquiring the essential farming machinery, emphasising its role in advancing agricultural productivity.

He noted that these modern tools were essential to Nigeria’s quest for food security and self-sufficiency.

The Minister attributed the progress to the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commending the President’s dedication to national development through the approval and funding of various initiatives, including this project.

During his address, Prof. Utsev called for greater synergy between stakeholders in the agriculture and water sectors and urged the adoption of innovative technologies and modernised farming practices to drive sustainable development.

He appealed to farmers and users of the equipment to prioritise its maintenance, underlining the importance of ensuring the durability and effectiveness of the machinery for long-term success.

According to the Minister, “these tractors and harvesters are poised to revolutionise agricultural processes, addressing long standing mechanisation gaps and enhancing the efficiency of farming operations.”

Also speaking at the event, Ma’amun Da’u Aliyu, Managing Director of the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, highlighted the persistent challenge of inadequate mechanisation in Nigerian farming.

He described the commissioning of the tractors and harvesters as a turning point in addressing these challenges and aligning with President Tinubu’s vision for a developed and self-reliant agricultural sector.

Aliyu stressed that the deployment of mechanised tools would empower farmers to overcome productivity constraints and enhance their overall output.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and the National Assembly for their steadfast support, which has been instrumental in realizing this milestone.

Speaking further, he assured farmers that the government remains committed to supporting similar initiatives aimed at alleviating the challenges of food production and advancing agricultural growth nationwide.

He disclosed that additional projects are underway, reinforcing the government’s pledge to uplift farmers and bolster agricultural development.

He reiterated that these efforts were to equip farmers in the state as well to ensure that agriculture continues to contribute economic growth and livelihood improvement across the country.

