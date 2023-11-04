FG Distributes Relief Materials To Isheri Flood Victims In Ogun

The Federal Government on Saturday commenced the distribution of relief materials to flood victims in the Isheri Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu who handed over the materials to the victims said President Bola Tinubu was deeply touched by the recent flooding in Ogun and Lagos States, adding that the government is seriously working to end perennial flooding in Isheri, a border town between the two states.

Edu said the relief materials were distributed to alleviate the hardship brought about by the flood incident said to have affected no fewer than 33,000 people.

She said “We are here to assess the extent of the damage caused by the recent flooding in Isheri and to also present these food items as a form of humanitarian assistance. It is in line with the agenda for renewed hope by President Bola Tinubu.

“The President is deeply touched by this flooding challenge and he has promised to bring a permanent solution to this reoccurring problem. We are well aware that beyond these palliatives, what you desire is a permanent solution to this perennial flooding problem.

“I want to assure you that talks are ongoing about the construction of buffer Dams to tackle this challenge and when next I am here it will be to join other government officials to commission some of these projects that will help to permanently end this problem”.

Edu also disclosed that the federal government is also interested in supporting those who lost their businesses to the flood saying that the present administration is rolling out quite a number of programmes such as conditional cash transfer, under which the beneficiaries will receive N25000 for three months.

She said there are also grants or zero-interest loans to support the vulnerable to have means of livelihood as well as End-Hunger among others saying that all of these programmes are tailored towards lifting 50 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next 42 months as directed by President Tinubu.

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun has said adequate dredging and channelisation of the Ogun River would go a long way in curbing the perennial flooding of Isheri and its environs.

Abiodun made the suggestion when he received the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. (Miss) Betta Edu, who paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan Abeokuta at the weekend.

Abiodun also observed that water released from Cameroon contributed to the disaster.

He said: “We have identified some immediate causes. We have the Oyan Dam, and it is being overseen by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority. The Minister of Water Resources and the State for the Environment were here to see for themselves as it was the consequences of that flooding.

“We identified together that the Dam itself contributed to the problem, and of course, it is not intentional because Dams were built to capture bodies of water that are in the channel. It serves as a source of water supply, irrigation, and also the control of flooding.

“The other part is that the Ogun River is channelled to go through the area in question. That channel itself requires proper channelization. There is evidence that the channel needs to be disabled.

“The Ogun River emptied into the Lagoon, so when you have the channel where people build houses on, when there is a downpour when the Dam itself is opened, the water overflows.”

Abiodun described this year’s flooding in the Isheri axis as the worst in recent times, saying it has affected the commercial and social life of the people as residents now take refuge in camps of various religious bodies across the state.