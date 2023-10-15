FG Distributes Food Items To IDPs Resident In Kwara

…Fed Commissioner hails Kwara Gov’s commitment to people’s welfare

No fewer than 100 households at the weekend benefitted from the Federal Government food items for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kwara State.

The food items include Rice, Garri, Semo, spaghetti, vegetable oil and salt.

Flagging off the distribution in Ilorin, the Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Tijani Aliyu Ahmed, expressed the Federal Government’s concern about the plight of the internally displaced persons, saying no effort would be spared to assuage their sufferings.

“What we are doing here is in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has equally supported us that something meaningful is done to assuage the succour of displaced persons.

“Today’s event is an important occasion and we have come here because we have the mandate to ensure that we have durable solutions for people of concern,” Ahmed explained.

Represented by the Deputy Director of Communications and Strategy of the commission Tunde Oyasanya, the Federal Commissioner, urged the beneficiaries not to sell the items to serve the intended purpose.

Ahmed applauded the Kwara State Government for its resilience and commitment to the welfare of the people, urging the public not to stigmatise the victims.

For his part, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties John Bello described the IDP issue as a challenge to governments at all levels, saying his administration is committed to alleviating challenges facing the internally displaced persons and other vulnerable members of the society.

“The issue of IDPs is a serious challenge to the government and the society at large. So, the government is making efforts to ease the sufferings of the affected persons at all levels.

“The moment you are displaced or migrated from one place to the other, you won’t settle down well and you are likely to stretch existing facilities in your new place and that will affect the society and by extension the government,” AbdulRazaq said.

Also speaking, the Zonal Coordinator, North Central National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Bashir Abuga Yusuf lamented the increasing rate of internally displaced persons in Nigeria which he attributed to both natural and human factors.