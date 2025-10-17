FG Dismisses Report On Scrapping UTME

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Education on Thursday debunked the news report suggesting that the government has scrapped the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is as the ministry reiterated that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) remained the requisite requirement for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade, the Ministry never issued or authorized any such statement.

“For the avoidance of doubt, JAMB remains the statutory and legally empowered body responsible for conducting entrance examinations and coordinating admissions into all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“The established admission processes through JAMB remain fully operational, and any contrary information should be disregarded in its entirety,” the statement noted.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa also reaffirmed the Ministry’s unwavering partnership with JAMB and other relevant agencies to uphold transparency, fairness, and merit in Nigeria’s tertiary education admission system.

He noted that the Federal Government is committed to maintaining the integrity of the process.