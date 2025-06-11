FG Dismisses Fear On Forward Crude Oil

Share

The federal government has dismissed fears being expressed with respect to forward sale of crude oil involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The clarification is against the backdrop of recent media reports concerning a potential forward sale of crude oil involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) her future crude oil prospect.

The government’s assurance was conveyed in a statement issued by Director of information in the ministry of finance Mr Mohammed Manga.

“While market speculation is not uncommon in the context of ongoing economic reforms and transactions, no final decision has been announced by the Government, and commentary suggesting the collapse of any such initiative is unfounded.”

“The government remains focused on deploying a range of innovative, transparent, and fiscally responsible financing strategies to optimise Nigeria’s oil assets, improve external liquidity, and strengthen macroeconomic stability”, Manga said in a statement.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) executed forward oil sale agreements totaling $21.565 billion since 2019, severely constraining its ability to meet Domestic Crude Supply Obligations (DCSO) to local refiners.

Share