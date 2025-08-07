FG Dismisses 15 Correctional Officers, Sanctions 101 Others

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has dismissed 15 officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and sanctioned 101 others for various acts of misconduct.

This decision followed the conclusion of deliberations on 224 disciplinary cases presented to the Board, which also cleared officers found not culpable.

In a statement issued Thursday by NCoS spokesperson, Deputy Comptroller of Corrections Umar Abubakar, 59 officers were demoted, while 42 were issued warning letters.

Abubakar stated that the cases were reviewed by the Board’s Disciplinary and General Purpose Committee (BDGPC) after thorough investigations and due process.

“Following a thorough review, the Board approved various disciplinary measures in line with its commitment to enforcing discipline and upholding the integrity of the Service,” he said.

He added: “A total of 15 personnel were dismissed for serious misconduct and violation of Service regulations. Additionally, 59 officers had their ranks reduced due to confirmed breaches of professional standards, while 42 received written warnings.”

The statement further revealed that 16 personnel were exonerated, and seven others remain on suspension pending the outcome of investigations.

In one particular case, an officer was suspended and recommended for prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) due to the gravity of the offence.

Additionally, eight personnel were compulsorily retired, and one officer had their rank reversed and was ordered to refund earnings received while holding the rank in error.

The Board, under the leadership of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunde Ojo, reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining ethical and professional standards across all services.

The Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwacuhe, assured that disciplinary matters would continue to be handled fairly and in strict accordance with existing rules and procedures, while urging public cooperation in upholding integrity within the service.