FG Discusses Acceleration Of Power Pacts, Renewable Energy With Germany 

…says Siemens pilot phase 80% completed

…project adds 750mw electricity to nat’l grid

The Federal Government has deepened talks with the government of the Federal Republic of Germany on the acceleration of the implementation of power agreements both countries entered into at COP 28 held in December 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who spoke with newsmen after a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, both countries discussed the level of the implementation of the pilot phase of the Siemens Power Project, otherwise known as Presidential Power Initiative and the possibility of exploiting renewable energy in the country.

The minister disclosed that the pilot phase of the Siemens project was 80 per cent completed adding that the project has already contributed 750 megawatts to the national grid with the capacity to add another 150 megawatts at the completion of the pilot phase.

Adelabu said “As we are all aware, we have a bilateral relationship with the Republic of Germany with regards to energy and electricity support and assistance.

“⁣The flagship of this bilateral relationship has to do with what we call the Siemens project, which is our Presidential Power Initiative, where Siemens is actually implementing the Brownfield and Greenfield transmission substations of the Presidential Power initiative.⁣

⁣

“Since the signing of the agreement in Dubai at COP 28 in December 2023, we have made significant progress. We have completed the Pilot Phase of this project, up to 80%.

“This involves the importation, installation and commissioning of 10 power transformers and 10 power-mobile substations. They’ve been imported. They’ve been installed, and lots of them have been commissioned. We have just about two left to be commissioned before the end of the year. ⁣

⁣

“The positive impact of this is that it has added nothing less than 750 megawatts to our transmission grid capacity, which is why the relative stability that we are seeing in the grid today is the direct positive impact of the pilot stage completion. ⁣

⁣

“So we believe that before the end of the year, an additional 150 megawatts capacity is going to be added upon completion of the entire pilot phase.⁣

⁣

So, we are officially entering into the Phase One stage of this project, which involves the rehabilitation of 14 brownfield existing substations and the establishment of 23 new Greenfield stations across the length and breadth of this country. ⁣

⁣

“So the first stage of batch one of this phase one stage is already being concluded in terms of the commercials. What we’re expecting now is a no-objection approval from the Bureau of Public Procurement, after which I’m going to present it at FEC. ⁣

⁣

Once presented at FEC, and we will finalize the financing arrangement, enter into Phase One. And we are quite confident from the satisfaction that we got from the completion of the Pilot stage. When we are done with the Phase One project in the transmission, the entire grid will not remain the same.”

Adelabi continued “Then we also talked about renewable energy, which we believe is the way forward. We have an energy transition plan to achieve net zero emissions by the year 2060. To achieve this, we must collaborate. We must partner. We must cooperate with a country like Germany, who have the technology, we have the sun. Over 30 states in Nigeria have a minimum of 10 hours of sunshine every day. ⁣

⁣

“They have the technology. We have the wind. We have the desert wind up north, and we have the coastal wind-down south. And with the new highway from Lagos to Calabar, it’s opening up our coastal offshore wind across the nine coastal states of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Delta Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River. We won’t have any choice. ⁣

⁣

