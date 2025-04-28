FG Directs WAEC, NECO To Adopt CBT Exams Mode

Share

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Education, on Monday directed the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) to adopt full Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for all their examinations by 2026.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa gave the directive during the monitoring of the ongoing exams alongside JAMB officials, in Bwari, Abuja.

Alausa stated that both the WAEC and NECO would start administering their objective papers via CBT, effective this November.

New Telegraph gathered that more than 2 million candidates registered for the ongoing examination in more than 800 centers across the country.

According to him, the full adoption of CBT for the essay and objective components would commence by May or June 2026.

Alausa also disclosed that a committee is currently reviewing examination standards nationwide, with recommendations expected next month.

”If JAMB can successfully conduct CBT exams for more than 2.2 million candidates, WAEC and NECO can do the same.

“We are going to get WAEC and NECO to also start their objective exam on CBT.

“By 2026 exams which will come up in May/June, both the objectives and the essay will be fully on CBT. That is how we can eliminate exam malpractices.” he stated.

