FG Directs Tertiary Institutions To Return Unutilised TETFund Allocations

The Federal Government has directed all tertiary institutions across the country to submit detailed reports of unutilised intervention funds from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) within the next 30 days.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, issued the directive on Thursday in Abuja during a meeting with heads of tertiary institutions, warning that the era of leaving allocated funds idle was over.

He expressed concern that substantial TETFund allocations meant for critical infrastructure and academic development have remained unutilised, describing the situation as a major bottleneck to progress in Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

According to the Minister, “Institutions must submit reconciled reports of all unutilised funds within 30 days, which will be jointly verified. Unused funds may be redirected to priority projects, and carrying them over without strong justification will no longer be allowed.”

Alausa stressed that procurement plans must align with approved interventions, and that approvals should be fast-tracked to avoid unnecessary delays.

He also announced the introduction of capacity-building programmes to enhance project management, compliance, and reporting efficiency across institutions. These, he said, would be supported by mentorship initiatives and quarterly progress reviews to track compliance and performance.

The Minister warned that institutions failing to utilise their allocations effectively would face sanctions, as government moves to enforce greater accountability and transparency in TETFund operations.

“Transparency will be enhanced through a public dashboard showing disbursement and utilisation data,” Alausa stated. “Institutions will also be required to publish project progress reports.”

He emphasized that TETFund must lead with professionalism and integrity, enforcing compliance and ensuring efficient use of resources.

“Institutional heads must drive urgency and accountability, while bursars, procurement officers, and project coordinators must plan and report diligently,” he said. “Auditors and oversight bodies are expected to monitor activities and flag irregularities. All stakeholders must uphold a sense of stewardship, recognising that every TETFund naira represents public trust.”

The directive marks a renewed effort by the Federal Government to ensure transparency and effectiveness in the disbursement and management of education intervention funds nationwide.