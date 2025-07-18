FG Directs Partial Closure Of Keffi Bridge After Damage

The Federal Government has directed the immediate closure of part of the Keffi bridge due to a partial collapse caused by beams knocked down.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, made this known while reacting to the damage caused on the bridge by a heavy duty vehicle yesterday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closure was necessitated by the damage caused by a vehicle on part of the bridge. Umahi confirmed that the affected carriageway would be shut down to prevent further damage and to ensure public safety.

He said: “We have directed the shutdown of the Keffi bridge. But the shutdown is definitely the first carriageway that had direct impact with the excavator.

“We are sending senior technical officers to work with the controller of that location and then we now check for the second carriageway.

“If the beams of the second carriageway are affected, then the entire bridge will be shut down and then it becomes an emergency situation.”

Umahi explained that the ministry has to come up with a design immediately and then look for a contractor that is versed in the kind of knowledge.

The minister emphasised the importance of adhering to codes and standards in bridge design and construction, citing the 5.6-meter headroom standard for flyovers.

He attributed the bridge collapses to direct violations of traffic codes, specifically the use of high-bed trucks that exceed the standard headroom.