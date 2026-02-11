The Federal Government has directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to immediately halt all enforcement actions on the ban on sachet alcohol and 200ml PET bottle products.

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), gave this directive during a joint intervention meeting.

Making reference to the economic stability and potential security risks, the Federal Government cited grave concerns over economic stability and potential security threats.

The two offices arrived at a consensus that continued enforcement, in the absence of a fully implemented National Alcohol Policy, could “destabilise communities, worsen unemployment, and trigger avoidable security challenges.”

In a statement issued by Terrence Kuanum, Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the SGF, the government made it clear that while the National Alcohol Policy has been signed by the Federal Ministry of Health under the direction of President Bola Tinubu, NAFDAC must refrain from sealing factories or warehouses until the policy is fully operationalised.

The SGF and NSA emphasised that the current “de facto banning” of these products without a harmonised framework is creating significant disruptions.

“The continued sealing of warehouses and de facto banning of sachet alcohol products… is already creating economic disruptions and poses a growing security threat, particularly given the impact on employment, supply chains, and informal distribution networks across the country,” the statement warned.

The OSGF further revealed that its decision was influenced by correspondence from the House of Representatives Committee on Food and Drug Administration and Control, dated November 13, 2025.

The letter, signed by Deputy Chairman Hon. Uchenna Harris Okonkwo, highlighted existing National Assembly resolutions that cautioned against the proposed ban.

Reaffirming a previous suspension issued in December 2025, the OSGF stated its role in reviewing legislative, public health, and economic factors before a final decision is reached.

“Accordingly, all actions, decisions, or enforcement measures relating to the ongoing ban on sachet alcohol are to be suspended pending the final consultations and implementation of the National Alcohol Policy and the issuance of a final directive,” the statement emphasised.

The Federal Government also took the step of declaring any unauthorised actions by NAFDAC as “invalid,” urging the public and industry stakeholders to disregard any enforcement measures not cleared by the OSGF.

The statement assured Nigerians that a “final, balanced, and lawful decision” would be communicated in due course, prioritising public health alongside national security and economic stability.