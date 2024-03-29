FG Directs Banks To Collect Stamp Duty On Loans

The Federal Government has directed deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country to start collecting stamp duty on all loans. Consequently, in line with the directive, 0.375 percent on every principal loan amount disbursed, will, henceforth, be deducted and remitted to the government by the DMBs, according to an email message sent to customers by a Tier 1 lender. The email reads: “Dear valued customer, “we write to inform you that the Federal Government of Nigeria has directed that all banks remit stamp duty on all loans.

“In line with this directive, 0.375 percent on every principal loan amount disbursed will be debited and remitted to the Federal Government of Nigeria. “However, all existing approved loans remain unchanged and are to be fully repaid in line with the terms and conditions. We are committed to offering you exceptional service every step of the way.”

Analysts note that the directive follows an earlier directive that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) issued in January, instructing DMBs to deduct Electronic Money Transfer (EMT) levy on old foreign transactions between January 2021 and December 2023 by January 31, 2024. Notifying its customers about the directive at the time, a Tier 1 bank stated while the EMT levy was only applicable to accounts receiving electronic deposits of N10,000 and above or its equivalent, starting from January 2024, however, the deduction would extend to foreign currency inflows equivalent of N10,000 and above.