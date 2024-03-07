FG: DIA To Go After Coup Advocates

…says they’re enemies of democracy

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has directed the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to go after those calling for the overthrow of the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Matatwalle, former Governor of Zamfara State warned that the federal government will not treat advocates of coup d’etat in the country with “kid gloves”, insisting that democracy has come to stay.

A statement signed on Thursday by the Director of Information, Press and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike, Matawalle described such calls as “absurd, preposterous and naive”.

“Those calling for a coup do not love Nigeria. Under the present Government, there will be no Military takeover of power.

“The harbingers of this evil thought are agents of destabilization as Nigeria has a democratic Government in place and democracy is in action under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the dividends of democracy are being delivered.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has provided a level playing ground for people to express themselves which is one of the pillars of democracy and fundamental human rights are being respected.

“In addition, some mischief makers posted viral videos and inciting statements on the media depicting a false situation and impression and encouraging the Military to truncate the constitution which they will never do because they have been aligned with a democratic culture which makes coup no longer fashionable”, the Minister was quoted to have said.

He further noted that: “Nigeria is a peaceful country where citizens enterprise, no uprising, no mass protest, and just because criminal elements attacked a warehouse and a haulage vehicle carrying food items to other parts of the country, is not enough reason for unpatriotic individuals to resort to calling for military intervention which has no place in modern realities.

“The military is highly professionalised with good Civil-Military relationships and they are exhibiting the highest standard of professionalism with the defence of our constitution as a top priority.

“I urge all Nigerians to come together to support and keep faith with the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his efforts at making Nigeria great”.

The statement added that “consequent to this and other extenuating factors, the Ministry of Defence is warning all the propagators calling for truncation of the constitutional Government to desist from it and face the democratic reality on ground as the Minister of State for Defence has directed Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to go after the criminals and enemies of democracy and bring them to justice”