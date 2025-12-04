FG Develops 154,000 Hectares Of Irrigable Land, Targets 1.6m Farmers

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has announced that it has developed over 154,000 hectares of irrigable land, aimed at supporting more than 1.6 million farmers engaged in year-round agriculture.

The initiative forms part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s policies to combat food insecurity through sustainable, all-year farming activities.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, disclosed this during a one-day “Citizens and Stakeholders Engagement” in Abuja, noting that the irrigation systems were implemented through River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) across the country.

He highlighted the completion of several major dam projects, including the Kashimbila Dam in Taraba State, as well as ongoing works such as the Rafin Yashi Dam in Niger, Odo Ape Dam in Kogi, and Amla Otukpo Dam in Benue. He also mentioned the adoption of solar-powered drip systems, improved water governance, and strengthened Water Users’ Associations as part of the irrigation reforms.

“Collectively, the RBDAs have developed over 154,000 hectares of irrigable land, directly benefiting more than 1.6 million farmers,” Utsev said. “In addition, several water supply and sanitation projects have been constructed across the country to support SDG 6, which aims to provide clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.”

Looking ahead, the Minister outlined the government’s plans for 2026, which include the completion and commissioning of Adada, Mangu, and Ogbesse Dams, full operationalization of the Kashimbila water-supply network, expansion of micro-irrigation schemes, and strengthened citizen participation through structured feedback mechanisms.

“Our vision is clear: to make water a catalyst for inclusive growth, clean energy, food security, and national prosperity. Together with our partners, we remain committed to delivering on the promise of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Utsev said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Emanso Umobong, explained that the engagement forum was designed to gather citizen and stakeholder feedback, which will be incorporated into policies aimed at transforming the water sector.