FG Developing Framework On Use Of AI

The Nigeria government said it was developing a national framework on the use of Artificial Intelligence by the media.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a message to mark the World Press Freedom Day 2025, stated that framework would ensure that innovation does not come at the cost of ethics, press freedom, or national security.

Idris noted that at a time when AI-powered misinformation, deepfakes, and disinformation campaigns are being weaponised to exploit divisions and sow discord, the role of the media as a gatekeeper of truth becomes even more critical.

“It is not enough to report; the media must take a principled stand to protect the information ecosystem from being polluted by falsehoods and manipulated content,” he stated.

The minister called on media organisations in the country to be vigilant and ensure that their platforms were not hijacked by subversive elements, terrorists, anti-state actors, or ultranationalist groups.

“Granting such elements access to the public sphere without scrutiny not only endangers national security but also erodes public trust in the media,” Alhaji Idris warned.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to upholding press freedom as a cornerstone of democracy.

“A free and responsible media is the lifeblood of any democratic society; it gives citizens the power to express themselves freely and hold leaders accountable.

“In this new era, our resolve must be matched with action, through policies that promote media innovation while protecting journalists from the misuse of technology,” he assured.

The theme for this year’s World Press Freedom Day is, “Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media.”

