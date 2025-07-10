New Telegraph

July 10, 2025
FG, Deutsche Bank Explore Investment Opportunities

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo yesterday met with the Head of Sub-Sahara Africa, Corporate Bank– Trade Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank Andreas Voss.

The meeting according a statement, was aimed at fostering investment in Nigeria’s aviation sector. Voss expressed Deutsche Bank’s readiness to partner with Nigeria in advancing critical infrastructure projects, particularly in the aviation sector, which he described as ripe with investment potential.

Deutsche Bank, with over 40 years of presence in Nigeria and a global reputation for structured infrastructure financing, reaffirmed its interest in supporting the country through export credit arrangements, sustainable funding models, and innovative financing mechanisms.

Keyamo said: “Now is the right time for investors to come in. “Nigeria has the traffic, and we are equidistant to almost every part of the world.”

