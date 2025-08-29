FG Determined To Ensure Safe, Sustainable Buildings – Ata

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring all buildings in Nigeria meet the highest safety, durability, and sustainability standards.

In a statement issued by Adamu Aminu, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Minister Ata made the declaration during the inauguration of the National Building Code Advisory Committee at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The National Building Code sets minimum standards for pre-design, construction, and post-construction stages.

“The National Building Code is essential for addressing existing challenges such as unplanned towns and cities, building collapses, and the use of non-professionals and untested products,” Ata said.

“We are determined to ensure every Nigerian home, office, school, hospital, and place of assembly is built to specifications that guarantee safety, durability, and sustainability.”

Minister Ata charged the committee members to bring their professional expertise, integrity, and patriotic commitment to their work.

The National Council on Housing and Urban Development initiated the National Building Code development process to address these issues and ensure Nigeria’s building industry meets international standards.

Earlier, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Shuaibu Lamido Belgore, represented by Mr. Temitope Samuel, highlighted the importance of standardized and safe building practices in Nigeria.

The National Building Code aims to safeguard lives and property, boost investor confidence, and enhance global competitiveness.

Belgore noted that the Honourable Minister, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa is committed to providing affordable housing without compromising safety and quality.

The committee’s formation reflects the ministry’s dedication to ensuring Nigeria’s building industry meets international standards, expected to positively impact the built environment for Nigerian youth.

The committee’s work will play a critical role in achieving these objectives and ensuring Nigeria’s building industry meets the highest safety, durability, and sustainability standards.