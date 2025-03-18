‘FG Desirous To Increase Investment In Oil, Gas Sector’

Share

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has said the Federal Government is very desirous to increase investment in oil and gas sector to boost the nation’s production level.

He called on stakeholders to collaborate more with the FG to improve the sector. He spoke during a tour of TotalEnergies’ offshore fields of Ofon and Egina as part of a one-day familiarisation visit, according to a statement on Friday by Head of Media and Communications, Caritas Communication, Oluwafisayo Ayodele.

According to the statement, the visit was intended to intimate the Minister with TotalEnergies’ investment plans, ongoing projects and challenges faced by the company in the areas of capex (capital expenditure) and community relations.

On hand to receive the Minister were the Managing Director, Matthieu Bouyer, the Deputy Managing Director JVA, Olivier Cassassoles, Deputy Managing Director, DWA, Victor Bandele, and the Executive General Manager, HSEQ, Eragbae Aikhoje.

In his remarks at the end of the tour, according to the statement, Lokpobiri commended the company for being a shining example of what the Federal Government expects from International Oil Companies (IOCs).

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

