FG Desirous To Increase Investment In Oil, Gas Sector – Lokpobiri

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, (Oil) Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has said the Federal Government is very desirous to increase investment in the oil and gas sector to boost the nation’s production level.

He called on stakeholders to collaborate more with the FG to improve the sector.

He spoke when he toured TotalEnergies’ offshore fields of Ofon and Egina as part of a one-day familiarization visit, according to a statement on Friday by Head of Media and Communications, Caritas Communication, Oluwafisayo Ayodele.

According to the statement, the visit was intended to acquaint the Minister with TotalEnergies’ investment plans, ongoing projects and challenges faced by the company in the areas of capex (capital expenditure) and community relations.

It added that on hand to receive the Minister were the Managing Director, Matthieu Bouyer, the Deputy Managing Director JVA, Olivier Cassassoles, Deputy Managing Director, DWA, Victor Bandele and the Executive General Manager, HSEQ, Eragbae Aikhoje.

In his remarks at the end of the tour, according to the statement, Lokpobiri commended the company for being a shining example of what the Federal Government expects from International Oil Companies (IOCs).

He said: “The Federal Government is very desirous to increase investment in the oil and gas sector to boost its production level.

“So, I must commend TotalEnegies for being a shining example of what the Federal Government expects from IOCs.

“So let us work together and see how we can improve the sector and continue to do what we can to support your company for our mutual benefit.”

The Minister, however, noted that the government is not unmindful of the problems of the IOCs.

“Let’s have a meeting, see where the problems are and arrive at a win-win situation.

“We are not trying to give problems to anybody, it’s going to be a win-win approach because the government is not unreasonable to people’s problems.”

Thanking the Minister for the visit, the Managing Director, Matthieu Bouyer said TotalEnergies was ready to partner the Federal Government in achieving its objectives of boosting production levels through the implementation of the various new projects lined up by the company.

He stated that these projects, which are tied-back to existing fields, will not only increase production but also bring more revenue to the Federal Government.

