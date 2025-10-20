FG Deports 51 Foreign Nationals Convicted Of Cybercrimes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has in collaboration with other agencies deported another batch of 51 foreign nationals convicted of cyber-terrorism, internet fraud, and related financial crimes in Lagos.

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja. Oyewale said the exercise was jointly carried out by the anti-graft agency with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

According to him, the final batch of 51 convicts, including 50 Chinese nationals and one Tunisian, brings to 192 the number of foreigners convicted of financial crimes in Lagos state to a close. He said the last batch of deportees left Nigeria on Oct. 16.

“The deportation exercise followed the arrest and successful prosecution of 759 suspects during a major sting operation conducted by the EFCC on Dec. 10, 2024, at Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The deportation exercise, which began on Aug. 15, followed the conviction of the offenders by the Federal High Court in Lagos for offences bordering on cybercrime, money laundering, and ponzi scheme operations.”