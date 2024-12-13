FG Deploys 333 Advanced TB Diagnostic Machines

Share

With support from the Global Fund, the Federal Government has deployed 333 Truenat devices across the country to combat tuberculosis and drug-resistant TB (DR-TB).

Rita Akpakpan, head of Laboratory Services at the Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Program (NTBLCP), disclosed this to journalists on the sidelines of the 2024 National Tuberculosis Conference yesterday in Abuja.

Akpakpan said the initiative was expected to transform TB diagnostics in peripheral and underserved areas, significantly boosting case detection rates and improving access to timely care.

She said: “Nigeria accounts for 75 per cent of the global ‘missing TB cases’ and 70 per cent of missing DR-TB cases due to limited access to rapid molecular testing in rural and remote areas.

“The Truenat system, developed by India-based Molbio Diagnostics, offers a portable, batteryoperated, and solar-compatible solution designed for point-of-care testing.”

She said Truenat had proven to drastically reduce diagnostic turnaround times while increasing TB case detection rates.

“This deployment will enable NTBLCP to test an additional 8,000 people daily, or two million more annually, helping to curtail community transmission and ensuring early treatment,” she said.

