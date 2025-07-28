FG Deploying Modern Technology To Enhance Agricultural Production – Shettima

Nigeria, alongside other African nations and the United Nations (UN), has called for collective action, shared purpose, and determination to tackle food insecurity across the continent and globally.

They emphasized the need for predictable concessionary financing to support investment in agriculture, rural development, infrastructure, and education. They also stressed the importance of aligning climate finance with food systems.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, speaking at the opening session of the United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4) on Monday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said Nigeria is leveraging modern technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), geospatial analytics, and satellite-driven climate intelligence to enhance its agricultural sector and combat food insecurity.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima told participants that Nigeria’s goal is to ensure a future grounded in abundance, equity, and human dignity. He noted that food insecurity has become a universal challenge and urged African countries to be resilient in the face of climate change and global economic pressures.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution has not only disrupted the old order but provided tools previously thought unimaginable. Artificial Intelligence, geospatial analytics, and satellite-driven climate intelligence are now part of our agricultural vocabulary,” Shettima said. “We are deploying these tools to monitor production, enhance transparency, connect producers to markets, and reduce waste across the value chain.”

Calling for actionable outcomes from the summit, Shettima urged African leaders to rise with a common purpose to make the continent food secure. “A broken food system anywhere in the world diminishes the dignity of humanity as a whole. Let us build a world where no child sleeps hungry, no farmer is left behind, and food is a human right—not a luxury,” he said.

He also highlighted Nigeria’s institutional reforms and its prioritisation of agro-industrialisation as a driver of inclusive growth. These reforms, he noted, were catalysed by the launch of the National Food Systems Transformation Pathway, which has led to targeted investments in infrastructure and human capital.

Speaking on President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a national emergency on food security, Shettima said it was more than just rhetoric. “This is why we are pushing the Presidential Initiative on Food Security, aimed at scaling the cultivation of staple crops like maize, rice, cassava, and wheat,” he explained. “We are supporting this with climate-smart innovations, financial inclusion for smallholder farmers, and the expansion of extension services, especially for women and youth.”

He also mentioned the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones being developed in collaboration with the African Development Bank and IFAD, describing them as transformative hubs that link rural producers with both domestic and international markets, generate employment, and attract private sector investment.

“Our belief in the capacity of our people remains strong. But production alone is not enough. A sustainable food system must also be a healthy one,” he added.

Shettima concluded by conveying the appreciation of President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian people to the host nations, Ethiopia and Italy.