FG, Denmark, Egypt Target Nigeria’s Livestock Sector

Egypt and Denmark yesterday pledged to collaborate with Nigeria to drive transformational growth and modernise Nigeria’s livestock sector.

Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria Mohamed Fouad and his Danish counterpart Jens Hansen made the commitment when they visited the Minister of Livestock Development, Mukhtar Maiha.

Fouad said the partnership would leverage Egypt’s expertise to advance key areas such as breeding, feed production and animal health. Hansen commended the foresight of President Bola Tinubu in establishing the ministry.

