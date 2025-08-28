FG Denies Signing Agreement With ASUU, Describes Document As Draft

The Federal Government has dismissed claims by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that it signed a binding agreement with the union, insisting that the document in question was only a draft.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, stated this on Thursday in Abuja during a government meeting convened to address ASUU’s ongoing nationwide protest. He stressed that while the administration remains committed to resolving the issues raised by the union, it will only enter into agreements that are realistic and constitutionally backed.

Alausa revealed that President Bola Tinubu has directed the ministry to find a lasting solution to prevent future disruptions to academic activities.

“We are committed to solving this problem once and for all. What has lingered since the 2009 and 2021 agreements will now be addressed in a sustainable way. The President has made it clear that every promise made to ASUU and Nigerians will be fulfilled truthfully and honestly,” he said.

The minister assured that the government is engaging the union “continuously and meticulously” to ensure the protests do not escalate into a strike.

He disclosed that Thursday’s high-level meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Education, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Solicitor-General of the Federation, and Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Education, Labour, and Justice. Others present included heads of key agencies such as the National Universities Commission (NUC), Salaries and Wages Commission, and the Budget Office.

Alausa noted that ASUU’s proposals were reviewed “line by line” and would be fine-tuned by a technical committee before being submitted to the Yayale Ahmed-led renegotiation team on the 2009 FG/ASUU Agreement.

“We want an agreement where every component is actionable and feasible. Nigerians can be assured that this government will keep our schools open and ensure our children remain in classrooms,” he stated, adding that the Ministry of Justice would be fully involved in the process to ensure constitutional compliance.