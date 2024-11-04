FG Denies Harassment Of Nigerians In Libya Over CAF Ruiling

Share

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied a threat to the security of Nigerians in Libya following a recent ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in favour of Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that the CAF had awarded the Nigerian senior men’s football team, Super Eagles some points, and had fined Libya for alleged mistreatment of the Nigerian team during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match.

Following the ruling, reports emerged that Nigerians were being subjected to various harassment in their country.

Reacting to the purported rumour, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Nigerians were safe in Libya, reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens in Libya.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to convey that as of the time of making this statement, Nigerians in Libya are going about their daily activities, devoid of any form of harassment by Libyan authorities, following the verdict of the Confederation of African Football which indicted the Libyan Football Association for their ill-treatment of the Nigerian team and officials while in Libya for a Nations Cup Qualifying Match.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to reiterate that the well-being of Nigerian citizens anywhere in the world is a top priority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will continue to strive to safeguard it at all times,” the statement read.

