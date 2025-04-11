FG Denies Bias In Tinubu’s Federal Appointments

Share

Contrary to the insinuation making rounds on some media outlets, the Federal Government, on Friday, dismissed allegations of bias in the composition of federal appointments.

The clarification is coming amid the narrative of President Bola Tinubu’s alleged lopsided appointments, which was brought to the public by the Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume.

New Telegraph recalls that Ndume, in a recent interview with Arise Television, accused the President of violating the federal character principle in his appointments, which the presidency outrightly denied.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations for Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the government described such allegations as unfounded and misleading.

The Nigerian government stated that all appointments are made in strict accordance with the federal character principle as outlined in Section 14 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

It also emphasised President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to promoting national unity and fairness in governance.

The statement reads, “The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) wishes to address recent insinuations circulating, particularly on social media, regarding the composition of Federal appointments.

The Government categorically refutes claims of lopsidedness and emphasizes its unwavering commitment to the principles of fairness, equity, and national unity.

“All appointments are made in strict adherence to the federal character principle, as enshrined in Section 14 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered).

“It is notable to mention that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, believes strongly in the unity of Nigeria and is guided by the ideals of fairness and tenets of justice in all appointments. This Administration is dedicated to ensuring that all regions and demographics of the country are adequately represented in its institutions and agencies.”

“The government urged the public to disregard what it described as ‘tendentious and unfounded allegations’ aimed at inciting disunity.

It also encouraged Nigerians to rely on official channels for credible information regarding federal appointments.

The statement added, “The Government remains steadfast in its pursuit of a prosperous, united and equitable Nigeria, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of this Administration.”

Meanwhile, the government further directed that the public contact the OSGF for inquiries, which it noted is the official custodian of records relating to federal appointments.

