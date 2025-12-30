FG Denies Allegation Of Muzzling Opposition

The Federal Government has dismissed as false a document in circulation alleging that it has established a multi-agency task force tagged “ADP4VIP” (Arrest, Detain, Prosecute for Very Important Persons) to target opposition politicians.

The document claims that the purported task force comprises the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and is coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser to go after prominent opposition figures without due process.

Reacting to the allegation in a statement on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said there is no truth in the claim, stressing that no such programme as ADP4VIP exists.

He said the administration of President Bola Tinubu remains focused on its core agenda, including the implementation of economic reforms, the fight against insecurity, the expansion of trade opportunities and the restoration of investor confidence.

“The attempt by some opposition elements to frame lawful accountability as political targeting is a dangerous red herring designed to shield so-called VIPs from answering to our national laws and anti-corruption agencies,” the minister said.

Alhaji Idris reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to constitutional principles, particularly Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantees every Nigerian the right to freely associate and assemble.

“President Tinubu swore an oath to uphold this Constitution and its protections, including the freedoms of association and religion. He is a democrat with considerable and positive footprints,” he stated.

He added that the Federal Government remains unwavering in its commitment to the rule of law, due process and the independence of institutions.

“Nigeria is a constitutional democracy where law enforcement and judicial agencies are obligated to perform their duties professionally, without interference, and in the nation’s best interest.

“Politicians and citizens are therefore enjoined to desist from engaging in disinformation, misinformation and fake news, especially in an era where credibility is intrinsically linked to informational fidelity,” he said.

The minister noted that the government anticipates the spread of fabrications and falsehoods as the 2027 general elections approach, and urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and reject politics driven by distortion and division.

“Every Nigerian retains the constitutional right to lawful association and political activity.

“Concurrently, our security and anti-corruption institutions retain the lawful mandate to operate in the nation’s interest,” he added.