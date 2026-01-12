FG Demands Nationwide Ban On Wooden Boats For Commercial Transport

The Federal Government has asked state governments to ban the use of wooden boats for commercial water transportation and instead invest in safer, modern fibre and aluminium boats.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola made the call following recent tragic boat accidents, which claimed lives in some parts of the country.

In a statement yesterday, he said the continued reliance on rickety boats in many riverine states and non-adherence to safety standards remain the major contributors to accidents on inland waterways.

According to him, many of the wooden boats are poorly constructed, inadequately maintained, and prone to structural failure, especially when overloaded or exposed to harsh weather conditions.

The former Osun State governor said: “Waterway users must refuse to board rickety or overloaded boats. “No journey is worth risking your life. Avoid night travels, wear life jackets and prioritise safety above all else. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones.

These recurring tragedies are painful and unacceptable, and they underscore the urgent need to address the root causes of waterway accidents in the country. “Wooden boats deteriorate quickly due to constant exposure to water, leading to cracks, leakages and eventual collapse.

“They lack stability, are easily capsized and often have no safety features. In many cases, they are operated without proper regulation or adherence to safety standards, putting passengers’ lives at serious risk.”

Oyetola stressed that phasing out wooden boats in favour of fibre-reinforced plastic and aluminium boats would significantly improve safety on the waterways.