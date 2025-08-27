FG-Delta Cares: World Bank Scores Oborevwori High, Gov Empowers 306,000 Enrollee

Delta State Govemor Sheriff Oborevwori said over 306,000 persons have benefitted from the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme of the Federal Government, which the state domesticated. The Social Welfare Scheme is a World Bank interventionist supported programme to cushion the effects of COVID-19.

The Governor, who addressed the South South (Delta, Bayelsa, Edo, Rivers and Cross Rivers) Independent Verification Agents (IVA) Performance Review participants at the Federal CARES Support Unit (FCSU) – Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) meeting,led by the World Bank Task Team Leader, Dr Lire Ersado, in Asaba yesterday, said the World Bank Assisted Programme has greatly enhanced his ‘Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda’.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, who represented him at the event, flanked by the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Ebimotimi Guwor, and the member, representing Oshimili South, Mrs Bridget Ayanfulu said job and wealth creation, FADAMA (Aquaculture) Girl-Child (Humanitarian) empowerment programme and grants to widows and vulnerable persons, of the Governor are testament of the D-Cares initiative. He said: “Over 306,000 persons have already benefitted after Delta State domesticated the Federal CARES.”