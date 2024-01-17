FG Deepen Efforts To Prevent Future Labour Strikes In Nigeria

…as TUC urges completion, full implementation of other agreements

The Federal Government has continued to actively engage major trade unions in the country through open communication, aimed at preventing future strikes, fostering positive labour relations, and ensuring a friendly working environment for workers.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha during separate visits to the headquarters of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and and Congress of University Academics (CONUA) in Abuja, highlighted the government’s commitment towards implementing agreements with trade unions.

Onyejeocha who noted that the government was well aware of the plight of the trade unions, added that her visit was not only to reiterate the government’s readiness for partnership but to keep the channels of communication open.

She said: “I am here specifically to reassure you that we have not forgotten about the agreements between the government and trade unions. Thank God that you have confirmed that the federal government has started paying the N35,000 wage award and I can assure you that the payment is on course and the outstanding would be paid within a short period of time.

“I know that the President is focused on making sure that the issue of a new national minimum wage is addressed. The government will ensure that the committee starts working in earnest.

“I do not want to wait for any stakeholder to start agitating. That is why I have come to remind you that I am aware of those agreements and we are working round the clock to make sure they are fulfilled. If there is any that we can not fulfil now, including the past ones, we will continue our engagements on them.”

Speaking further, the Minister commended the leadership of TUC for having faith in the government and assured the union of government’s continued readiness to listen to them as well as partner with them for the greater good of the people.

President of the TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo who thanked the Minister for her timely and thoughtful visit, said her visit would go a long way to building trust and mutual understanding between the government and the union.

He commended the government for some of the major steps taken so far, specifically for fulfilling up to 80% of the agreement with the management of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and urged the government the fulfill the remaining 20% of that agreement.

“We are not a union that waits for government to fail in order to hold it to ransom. That is why we keep engaging,” Osifo said.

Meanwhile, Onyejeocha during a meeting with the leadership of CONUA, reiterated the government’s willingness to work with unions and address their concerns satisfactorily.

CONUA Chairman, Niyi Sunmonu, who tabled some issues that he said required the government’s quick implementation, expressed optimism for a strike-free future with continued government understanding and commitment.