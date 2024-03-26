FG Decries Nigeria’s 8m Metering Gap, To Patronise Local Manufacturers

The Federal Government has decried Nigeria’s metering gap which it said was about eight million. Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, also said there should be collaborative efforts to bridge the metering gap, adding that the Federal Government would patronise indigenous meters manufacturers to close the gap. He spoke during his working visit to Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL) in Ogun State.

He said he was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the products of the company, adding that local manufacturers had appreciable quality compliance, and that the government would support them. He stated that Nigeria’s import dependence was inimical to national development, employment generation and economic growth, adding that Nigeria should be self-reliant, as, according to him, the country has the market for its products. He said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was focused on import substitution by supporting local manufacturers.

Adelabu said: “It is a part of my visit to local meter manufacturers to see how we can support them in the meter expansion programme of the Federal Minister of Power. We know that Nigeria is a highly import dependent country. “This is one of the reasons our currency has lost so much value.

It is the intention of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that we embark on the import substitution journey. The only way we can do this is to support and encourage our local manufacturers. “Apart from that, we must also support them by providing a conducive atmosphere that will make their production activities, in terms of cost and other considerations, to be competitive with the importers products.”