FG Decries Maternal Mortality Deaths In Kano

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, has said the Federal Government is highly alarmed with the rates of Maternal Mortality in Kano, with 18 out of 44 Local Government areas being affected.

Speaking on Wednesday during a strategic meeting between Kano State Government, the Health Minister, Bill Gate Foundation, Dangote Foundation and other strong Health Practitioners in Kano, Dr Muhammad Ali Pate noted that Kano has recorded 637 maternal death and must ensure there is a drastic reduction.

“Right now 18 Local Government areas are affected in Kano on maternal mortality, the State must join hands to reduce the death, but still I must Commend the Government on the revitalization of the Primary health care Centers.

“Federal Government is ready to help strengthen the Primary health care system in Kano, he said.

Additionally, the Minister spoke on Polio eradication in the state so that it will not distract the process of health care delivery.

The Minister noted that, Kano must recruit three committee health workers per ward level, which is key in improving health care system.

Speaking, Governor Yusuf who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Faruk Ibrahim, said over the past decades received partnership has improved the Health Sector noting that since 2011 Gate Foundation has been a Frontline partner in eradicating Polio and improving health care sector in Kano.

He said Government is aware of the challenges ahead the search for wild Polio virus, vaccination and surveillance must be maintained.

Kano is having the burden of highest Children without a single Dose of vaccination, hence government will redouble efforts to stop it.

“We are going to ensure that every Citizen has health care services as the challenges are not insurmountable

“To intensify efforts to interact CDS transmission to put more resources, routine immunization we will give more attention, to invest in the revitalization of PHC by exploring innovative ways,” he assured.

President Development Gate Foundation, Dr. Chris Elias said they have a long history on range of issues of health sector in Nigeria, especially in Kano State.

He Congratulated the Federal Government for agreeing to cooperate with the State to crash Polio eradication, adding that PHC is one of the smartest businesses of the Government which led to the Signed MOU with Kano in 2012 on health care system and immunization.

Dr Abubakar Labaran Yusuf Commissioner for Health, said on Polio eradication in Nigeria, Kano has a very important statistics on health given priority in the health sector.

He explained that Kano made efforts in eradicating Polio using State taskforce which has been since May last year. Also, Chairmen of the 44 Local Governments and District Heads were taken on a two day retreat to eradicate polio.

Also, he stated that on high rate maternal Mortality, government is working to crash it soon.

To achieve this, the Government is giving free maternal care to pregnant Women and targets free delivery for 500 Women.

“We are to revive over 240 Primary health care this year with the hope to revive all the 400. Also, we will revive the Cancer center to test their machines soon, and sign new contract”, he said.

