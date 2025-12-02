The Federal Government has decried the multi-billion losses incurred in Nigeria as a result of sub-standard lubricants. It noted that it had negatively impacted on industrialisation as well as safety of people.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, represented by Director, Chemical and Non Petrochemical Industrial Development Department, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Opaoluwa John, spoke during a webinar on quality lubricants and safety for engineers, themed: “Optimising Vehicle Performance and Road Safety Through Product Integrity and Preventive Maintenance.”

The webinar was organised by ME- MAN in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, NMDPRA, and the Lubricant Producers Association of Nigeria. Oduwole said the rising presence of adulterated and poorly formulated lubri- cants in the market had serious implications.

Chairman Lubricants Producers Association of Nigeria (LUPAN), Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed, had during the import license workshop on the requirements for lubricant importation, lamented that members of the association had incurred stupendous losses due to recycled and substandard imported lubricants.

He said: “Many of our members have lost from N10 billion, N8 billion, N6 billion, N2 billion capacity. I mean the naira they lost.” Speaking during a webinar, the minister explained that substandard products typically have a bit unstable viscosity prover weak anti-wear properties and pure poor resistance to thermal breakdown landing to accelerator engine wear, increase emission and affordable mechanical failure on the roads.

She explained that quality lubricants are engineered chemical systems whose performance depends on base oil purity, additive chemistry and strict blending discipline. She added that when properly formulated, they reduced friction, manage engine temperature, prevent oxidative degradation and improve oil efficiency.

She stated that for the ministry, the Nigerian lubricant sector represents a significant area for industrial growth and value addition.

According to her, the ministry is committed to strengthening Nigerian manufacturing and lubricant production sectors by creating an enabling environment for local producers to thrive, expand capacity, and meet both national and regional demand, and encouraging investment in base oil refining technologies to produce equality of domestically based oil.

Oduwole said: “The ministry’s roadmaps and industrialization agenda point the lubricant subsector towards local data quality control recognized as part of wider economic diversification and industrial growth goals.

“Practically, that means prioritizing enforcement of product’s counterfeit quality measures, policies and incentives to boost local blending, manufacturing of base oil supply, digital traceability, market surveillance, and industry-rich original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnerships to push lubricants and innovation for export market.

“It is in which, industry, trade and in- vestment in collaboration with relevant agencies, particularly the Standards Organization of Nigeria, (SON) Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA) Federal Consumers Competitiveness Protection Commission, continue to enforce national industrial standards, swapping regulatory surveillance and expand laboratory testing capacity to eliminate noncompliant products.

It is to ensure that only lubricants that meet globally aligned chemical and performance specifications enter the Nigerian supply chain.” She added: “The ministry, through its industrial policy dialogue and collaboration with both public and private sectors, tried to establish the Industrial Revolution Working Group, (IWWG) focusing on turning policy into measurable outcomes in the industrial sector with emphasis on industrial financing, infrastructure, workforce development, and stronger institutional collaboration.

“This shows a recognition within government that policy is not enough, capacity building, coordination, and implementation must improve.

Furthermore, the Federal of Industry, Trade and Investment is ready to continue our partnership with all relevant stakeholders and continue to champion the draft national lubricant policy that will foster a highly competitive, sustainable, and integrated rebel lubricant industry in Nigeria.

“The ministry remains committed to supporting manufacturers, strengthening product integrity systems, encouraging investment in advanced blending technologies, and safeguarding Nigeria consumer products.”

The Director-General, SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke; represented by SON Assistant Director, Mr. Clement Paul stated that the Nigerian lubricant market is one of the largest in Africa with consumption exceeding 600 million meters. He said: “This sector faces widespread adulteration, counterfeiting and substandard imports, post-inclusive risk to consumers, to consumers, equipment and the economy of the country.

So and so plays a critical role in safeguarding the Nigerian market by enforcing standards that ensure lubricant quality, safety and performance.

“Because the standard as we all know is a tool that is being used to facilitate trade. So, the lubricants are essential for the health of engines, machinery and industrial operations to adulterating this product or adulterated or substandard lubricant will lead to severe engine damage and equipment failure.

It will also increase emissions and environmental pollution standards and not just for products they don’t. “It also helps to ensure that the environment is safe for everybody. Safety hazards for workers and road users, loss of consumer confidence in the market, and then massive economic sabotage and loss of investment.

Once this product is adulterated, these are some of the consequences that are bound to happen when you use a substandard product. “And so, there is need for effective regulation to ensure safety, enhances competitiveness and protect the national economic interest.

So, and having understand this with the national technical committee, it ensures that lubricant, oh it ensures that lubricant sold in Nigeria conforms to the relevant Nigeria industrial standard.

And some of these standards that so far have been developed included the 371040 which is for engine oils for automotive and industrial use, lubricating oils, classification and requirements, we have the year oils, the hydraulic oils to mention, but a few.