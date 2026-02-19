FG Declares War On Fibre Optic Vandals, Offenders To Face Prosecution

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have issued a stark ultimatum to construction companies and road contractors, warning that future damage to fibre optic cables will be treated as a criminal offence.

In a joint statement, the agencies declared that the rising tide of “avoidable fibre cuts” caused by negligence during road construction and civil works must cease immediately. They stressed that fibre optic cables are now classified as Critical National Information Infrastructure under the Designation and Protection of CNII Order 2024.

According to the statement, “these cables are the backbone of Nigeria’s digital economy. They enable seamless communication, support emergency services, connect businesses, and facilitate government operations.

Their destruction, whether by negligence, lack of coordination, or wilful acts, poses a direct threat to national security, economic stability, and public safety.”

The NCC and NSCDC warned that offenders will face the full weight of the law, including prosecution under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015. The warning applies to individuals, construction firms, and government contractors alike.

To prevent further incidents, the agencies mandated that all excavation and road construction projects must undergo pre-construction verification of fibre routes and involve collaboration with telecom operators and regulators.

They urged agencies at all levels of government, utility providers, and private developers to comply strictly with excavation guidelines and right-of-way management protocols.

“In cases of accidental damage, immediate reporting is required to enable rapid response,” the statement added. The public is also encouraged to report suspected sabotage to the NSCDC or via the NCC’s tollfree line 622 or email: protect@ncc. gov.ng.