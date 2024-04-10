New Telegraph

April 10, 2024
FG Declares Tomorrow Extra Public Holiday

The Federal Government has extended the public holidays to tomorrow following the declaration of Wednesday as the day to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar. New Telegraph reports that yesterday and today had earlier been declared as public holidays. Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while approving the “additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid -El-Fitr”, congratulated the Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of Ramadan.

A terse statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Aishetu Ndayako, said ‘while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation”, the minister “reiterates President Bola Tinubu’s firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.”

 

