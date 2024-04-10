FG Declares Tomorrow Extra Public Holiday

The Federal Government has extended the public holidays to tomorrow following the declaration of Wednesday as the day to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar. New Telegraph reports that yesterday and today had earlier been declared as public holidays. Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while approving the “additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid -El-Fitr”, congratulated the Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of Ramadan.

A terse statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Aishetu Ndayako, said ‘while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation”, the minister “reiterates President Bola Tinubu’s firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.”