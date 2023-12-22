FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year Celebrations

The Federal Government has declared Monday 25th, Tuesday 26th December, 2023 and Monday, January 1st, 2024, as public holidays to mark Christmas and New Year Day celebrations, respectively.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by the Director Overseeing Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Peter Egbodo felicitates Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

Tunji-Ojo enjoined Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that His birth signifies.

He emphasized that peace and security were critical prerequisites for economic development and prosperity.

The Minister assured Nigerians that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would continue to put in place effective measures for the security of lives and property

He further urged Nigerians to be security conscious, and report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agencies. He noted that the Yuletide season calls for discipline in order to protect the lives and property of everyone in their respective communities and the nation as a whole. “Tunji-Ojo admonished all citizens to remain focused that, the year 2024 will be a better year with the Renewed Hope agenda of the President. “The Minister wishes all Nigerians especially Christians a happy Christmas a peaceful and prosperous New Year celebration,” the state said.