FG Declares National Emergency On Food Security

President Bola Tinubu yesterday declared a national emergency on food security, calling for expanded irrigation infrastructure and inclusive water resource management.

Tinubu, represented by the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, made the declaration while opening the 6th African Regional Conference on Irrigation and Drainage in Abuja.

He urged African nations to adopt innovative strategies to address the continent’s irrigation and water management challenges.

The President described the conference theme, “Tackling Irrigation Development and Water Management Crisis in Africa”, as a clarion call to action for sustainable agriculture and economic resilience.

He said: “Africa continues to face major challenges in unlocking its irrigation potential due to inadequate infrastructure, financial constraint climate change, and governance issues. “This conference offers a vital platform for us to collectively chart a path forward.”

Tinubu said that the country had more than 3.1 million hectares of irrigable land located around key river basins such as the Niger and Benue.

