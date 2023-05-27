Fg Declares Monday Work-free Day

As part of measures to ensure a hitchfree inauguration ceremony, the Federal Government has declared Monday, May 29, workfree day. The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the government, commended the citizens for keeping faith with the nation’s democracy.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, quoted the Minister as saying: ” “Democracy anywhere is an unfinished business and the only way it can keep developing and serve its end of being the vehicle to good governance and the welfare of all the people is by adhering to its tenets of rule of law, support for democratic institutions, promotion of free and responsible press and advancement of the frontiers of freedom for all the people”.