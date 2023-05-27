New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Fg Declares Monday…

Fg Declares Monday Work-free Day

As part of measures to ensure a hitchfree inauguration ceremony, the Federal Government has declared Monday, May 29, workfree day. The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the government, commended the citizens for keeping faith with the nation’s democracy.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, quoted the Minister as saying: ” “Democracy anywhere is an unfinished business and the only way it can keep developing and serve its end of being the vehicle to good governance and the welfare of all the people is by adhering to its tenets of rule of law, support for democratic institutions, promotion of free and responsible press and advancement of the frontiers of freedom for all the people”.

Read Previous

Give Your Best In Providing Leadership, Buhari Charges Abdulrazaq As New NGF Chairman
Read Next

Lp Crisis: You Remain Suspended, Apapa Group Tells Abure

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023