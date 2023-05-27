Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of a new government, the Federal Government has declared Monday as a public holiday.

The outgoing Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Aregbesola who disclosed this in a statement issued through the Permanent Secretary, Dr Shuaib Belgore said the decision is to allow Nigerians to commemorate the inauguration of the nation’s 16th democratically elected President.

According to the statement, the minister called on Nigerians to promote democracy through adherence to the rule of law and upholding all democratic institutions.

The outgoing minister also charged Nigerians to shun any form of violence and other untoward acts.

The statement partly reads, “The Minister felicitates with all Nigerians on the momentous occasion, commending them for their faith in democracy as expressed in the nationwide election that produced the President and his Deputy being inaugurated and indeed in all elections across the nation.

“Democracy anywhere is an unfinished business and the only way it can keep developing and serve its end of being the vehicle to good governance and the welfare of all the people is by adhering to its tenets of rule of law, support for democratic institutions, promotion of free and responsible press and advancement of the frontiers of freedom for all the people.”