Fg Declares Monday, June 12, Public Holiday

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day, the Federal Government has declared Monday, June 12, as a public holiday.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who made the declaration in a statement, yesterday, said: “Nigeria’s democratic journey has, like in many other climes, encountered both stormy and smooth sails, but the ship of state, its institutions and most importantly, the Nigerian people have remained steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.”