New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Fg Declares Monday,…

Fg Declares Monday, June 12, Public Holiday

Vinkmag ad

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day, the Federal Government has declared Monday, June 12, as a public holiday.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who made the declaration in a statement, yesterday, said: “Nigeria’s democratic journey has, like in many other climes, encountered both stormy and smooth sails, but the ship of state, its institutions and most importantly, the Nigerian people have remained steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.”

Read Previous

Stop Making Yourself A Stumbling Block, NAC Tells INEC 
Read Next

Diageo’s Ceo, Menezes, Dies At 63

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023