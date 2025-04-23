FG Declares Minna Airport Alternative To Abuja Aerodrome

Share

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna has been officially designated as the alternative airport to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, during the inaugural flight ceremony of Overland Airways from the Minna airport.

“Our eyes are on this airport. By the powers conferred on me, I declare Minna Airport as the alternative to Abuja Airport,” Keyamo declared in his speech.

He further instructed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to take note and implement the directive accordingly.

Describing the airport’s infrastructure as “world-class,” Keyamo said the runway meets international standards and is capable of accommodating large aircraft, including Boeing 747s and Boeing 777s.

“The runway is an international runway; a 747 and a triple seven can use this runway. Why over the years this has been underutilised is still a puzzle,” he stated.

He emphasized that the designation of the Minna facility as a backup to Abuja is part of the federal government’s broader strategy to decongest overburdened airports and enhance air travel efficiency across Nigeria.

According to the minister, Minna Airport’s strategic location, modern facilities, and capacity to handle international flights position it as a key component in the country’s aviation development blueprint.

