FG Declares Malaria Elimination As Key Priority

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating malaria, recognising the disease as a critical public health challenge.

With efforts focused on reducing the prevalence and impact of malaria, the government aims to strengthen strategies that will accelerate progress towards a malaria-free nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the announcement highlights the importance of sustained interventions, collaborations, and investments in health systems to achieve this vital goal.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, said this yesterday in Abujah, in a statement signed by Alaba Balogun, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations of the ministry.

Salako reaffirmed the government’s commitment to malaria elimination, adding that it remained a priority in President Bola Tinubu’s administration due to its socio-economic impact.

He spoke while receiving a delegation of the Malaria Consortium, led by Dr Nnenna Ogbulafor, National Coordinator of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP).

The Minister highlighted the government’s progress in tackling malaria through its Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) initiative.

“This strategy fosters collaboration between the Federal Government and sub-national governments, enabling better tracking of annual operations and implementation plans at the state level under a unified healthcare policy,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: