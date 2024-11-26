FG Declares Malaria Economic, Developmental Emergency

Share

…harps grassroot support, behaviour change to eliminate scourge

The Federal Government has declared malaria an economic and developmental emergency that must be eliminated.

Coordinating Minister for Health & Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate who made the declaration at the inaugural meeting of the Advisory on Malaria Elimination in Nigeria (AMEN) in Abuja, insisted that malaria has grown beyond a health crisis.

While maintaining that the federal government was resolute in its commitment to eliminate malaria, Pate added that the launch of an advisory body was a bold and decisive step to confront and address a wicked problem that has undermined the health and economic growth of the country

He said:” Malaria continues to exert an unacceptable toll on Nigeria With 27% of global malaria cases and 31% of global malaria deaths, our country bears the heaviest burden of this disease.

“In 2022, over 180,000 Nigerian children under the age of five lost their lives to malaria- a tragedy we have the tools to prevent”.

“This is not just a health crisis; it is an economic and developmental emergency. Malaria reduces productivity, increases out-of-pocket health expenditures and, compounds the challenges of poverty.

“The annual loss to Nigeria’s GDP from malaria exceeds $1.1billion, a stark reminder of the economic imperative of elimination.”

In a statement signed by Deputy Director Information & Public Relations of the ministry, Alaba Balogun on Tuesday, quoted the minister as saying malaria elimination was a critical component of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) framework for transforming the health sector, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

While acknowledging the urgency of the task as reflected in the National Malaria Strategic Plan 2021-2025 to amongst others reduce malaria prevalence to below 10%, halve malaria-related mortality by 50 deaths per 1,000 live births; Pate highlighted the importance of traditional and religious leaders to drive grassroots support and influence behaviour change.

This advocacy approach, he emphasized, would complement AMEN, in promoting use of insecticide- treated nets, chemoprevention and vaccines.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of State for Health & Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, affirmed the Advisory body as a group of experts who would provide evidence based advisory to help the country not only to reduce its unacceptable malaria burden but set us on a realistic path to a malaria free Nigeria.

“For us to succeed, private sector, international partners, healthcare workers and, the communities we serve must be harnessed and coordinated.”

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Daju Kachollom who was represented by the Director Public Health Department in the Ministry, Dr Chukwuma Anyaike stated that the renewed commitment by the present administration has brought a new life to the effort to eliminate the disease.

The Advisory on Malaria Elimination in Nigeria (AMEN) is made up of globally renowned experts under the leadership of Prof. Rose Leke and charged with refocusing on; advancing evidence-based solutions that address current challenges, ensuring malaria elimination is prioritised in budgets and plans of all levels of government and, creating frameworks for accountability to ensure sustained progress.

Share

Please follow and like us: