FG Declares Free Tuition, Accommodation, Feeding In Technical Colleges

The Federal Government has declared that students enrolled in technical colleges across Nigeria will now benefit from free tuition, accommodation, feeding, and a monthly stipend of ₦22,500. This move is part of efforts to attract more young Nigerians to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunde Alausa, on Friday at the official launch of the TVET portal in Abuja, themed “Advancing Skills, Empowering the Future.”

He explained that the initiative aims to reposition Nigeria’s education system, tackle youth unemployment, and build a vibrant, skills-based economy.

Dr. Alausa revealed that the programme covers seven major skill areas, including construction and infrastructure, digital and media skills, technical and automobile skills, specialised technical skills, renewable energy, agriculture, and services and creative skills. He noted that out of the 5.2 million students who graduate from secondary schools annually, only about 1.8 million gain admission into tertiary institutions.

The remaining 3.4 million students, he said, represent a significant population that can be empowered through technical and vocational training.

He cited countries like South Korea, India, Singapore, China, and Germany as examples of nations that built strong economies through investment in technical and vocational skills.

According to him, Nigeria is uniquely positioned to serve global needs with a well-skilled youth population, and the government is determined to provide the needed support.

Dr. Alausa explained that the TVET initiative features three programme structures: Master 6, Master 12, and training through federal and state technical colleges.

He added that students would receive starter packs upon completing their training and would be eligible for single-digit interest loans through the Bank of Industry to help them launch their businesses.

He emphasized that all tuition fees at accredited technical and vocational centres would be fully covered by the government, and beneficiaries would also receive stipends to support their learning. He assured that the programme would be closely monitored to maintain high standards across training centres and institutions.

The Minister said the government would also provide support for training materials, certification, and internet connectivity, especially for students in underserved communities.

The Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Ahmed, described TVET as the foundation for a resilient and prosperous Nigeria. She said the initiative would turn silent struggles into visible progress and build the nation’s future by equipping young Nigerians with skills, hope, and dignity.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, applauded the initiative, stating that it would close the skills gap and significantly reduce unemployment among Nigerian youths. He described the programme as a transformative step toward innovation and job creation, with the potential to produce over seven million skilled young professionals.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris Bugaje, urged the federal government to consider increasing the monthly stipend to the level of the national minimum wage.

He noted that the Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework represents more than just educational reform, describing it as a strategic investment in the country’s future that requires the collective commitment of all stakeholders.

