FG Declares December 25, 26, January 1 As Public Holidays 

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, December 25, Thursday, December 26 2024, and Wednesday, January 1, 2025, as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebrations.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Monday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on behalf of the Minister, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The Minister extended warm festive greetings to Nigerians, urging them to reflect on the values of love, peace, and unity that define the season.

He emphasized the importance of fostering harmony and strengthening family and community bonds during this period.

“The Christmas season is a good moment for both spiritual reflection and national renewal.

“As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Prince of Peace, let us demonstrate kindness and extend goodwill to one another, irrespective of our differences,” Dr. Tunji-Ojo stated.

The Minister reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring peace, security, and economic prosperity nationwide.

He also expressed optimism about the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, promising a better and more prosperous 2025.

While wishing all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, Dr. Tunji-Ojo encouraged citizens to remain steadfast in their dedication to peace, unity, and progress for the nation’s development.

