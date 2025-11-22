FG Debunks Viral Message On Nationwide School Closure

The Federal Ministry of Education has dismissed a viral message circulating on social media claiming that all schools nationwide have been directed to shut down from November 24, 2025.

The ministry described the message as false, misleading, and not issued by any official government authority.

In a statement signed on Saturday by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriewo Folasade, the ministry clarified that no such directive came from the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Education, state governments, or any recognised security agency.

“The public is strongly advised to rely strictly on verified information issued through official government channels,” the statement read.

It urged Nigerians to verify the authenticity of any advisory before sharing, in order to curb the spread of misinformation.

The Ministry emphasized that any announcements from unofficial or unverified sources should be ignored and not disseminated, warning that false information about school operations could create unnecessary panic among parents, students, and the general public.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to transparent communication and assured Nigerians that any official decisions regarding schools would be communicated directly through authorised platforms.