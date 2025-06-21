FG Debunks Claims Of Abandoning Nigerians In Iran

Share

The Federal Government has denied reports that the Nigerian Embassy in Tehran has been shut down and that embassy staff have fled Iran due to the escalating tensions between Israel and the Islamic Republic.

In a statement dated June 21, 2025, and marked MFA/2025/53, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the reports circulating on social media and some news platforms as unfounded and misleading. It assured the public, especially Nigerian citizens in Iran, that the embassy remains open and is actively committed to their welfare and safety.

According to the statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, ongoing bombings in Tehran have disrupted normal working hours, forcing embassy staff to operate remotely. However, the Nigerian Embassy is actively engaging with the Government of Armenia to facilitate the evacuation of Nigerians through the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

Nigerians in Iran who require assistance are encouraged to contact the embassy through its official emergency lines and emails, which remain operational. The embassy has also advised members of the Nigerian community to download the Iranian local messaging app, Eitaa, and join the Nigerian group on the platform for regular updates.

The Ministry reaffirmed its vigilance in monitoring the security situation in Iran and promised to take all necessary measures to safeguard the interests of Nigerians across the globe.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government said its collaboration with the Government of Armenia to facilitate the safe evacuation of Nigerian citizens has reached an advanced stage. This development followed a meeting between the Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Iran, Abdulrasheed Omar Lawal, and the Acting Director of the Middle East and Africa Department at Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Levon Petrosyan.

During the meeting, Lawal formally requested safe passage for Nigerians stranded in Iran. The Ministry described Armenia’s gesture as a compassionate one that demonstrates the importance of international solidarity and humanitarian cooperation during crises.

The Federal Government expressed its deep appreciation for Armenia’s willingness to assist, emphasizing that the gesture reflects the strong diplomatic relations between both nations.

It also noted that through relevant agencies, Nigeria is working closely with Armenian authorities and other international partners to ensure a smooth and safe evacuation process for its citizens.

