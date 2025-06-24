FG Cuts Debt Service Commitment To 60%, Nets N6.9trn Q1’25 Revenue

Share

The Federal Government earned N6.9 trillion revenue in the first quarter of 2025, a figure slightly higher than N5.2 trillion realised in the previous quarter, indicating a 40 per cent increase. Similarly, the debt service to GDP was also reduced through the blocking of revenue losses.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, gave the figures yesterday in Abuja on the occasion of Q2’25 citizens and stakeholders’ engagement session. Edun said lots of transparency and openness had been brought to bear in revenue collection and remittance by the government.

He said: “In the first quarter of 2025, we have it (revenue) at just under N7 trillion at 6.9 trillion. And that is up from the same period last year, which was just N5.2 trillion. So it’s more or less two over rive.

It’s basically a 40 per cent increase in revenue. And that has been done, as we have said, by some of the adjustments that have happened in terms of the exchange rate and so forth.

But also importantly, the commitment to blocking loopholes and leakages, and applying automation and technology to the collection of revenue on behalf of the government.

And also, by ensuring that government revenue, the revenue of the public, that is in various hands, which according to the law, should be brought into the federal purse, we ensure through revenue assurance mechanisms that the money is collected.

