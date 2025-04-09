FG: Crude-For-Naira Policy To Continue

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the continuation of the Crude and Refined Product Sales in Naira initiative, dispelling confusion surrounding the policy.

According to a statement on the official X handle of the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has endorsed the continuation of the crude-for-naira policy, emphasizing that it will be sustained as long as it aligns with public interest and supports national economic objectives.

The Ministry said that stakeholders have reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to the full implementation of the strategic initiative as directed by the FEC.

“To this end,” the Ministry noted, “the Crude and Refined Product Sales in Naira initiative is not a temporary or time-bound intervention, but a key policy directive designed to support sustainable local refining, bolster energy security, and reduce reliance on foreign exchange in the domestic petroleum market.”

It acknowledged that, as with any major policy shift, implementation challenges may arise from time to time but assured that such issues are being addressed through coordinated efforts among all relevant parties.

In a bid to review progress and resolve ongoing implementation matters, the technical sub-committee on the Crude and Refined Product Sales in Naira initiative convened an update meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Implementation Committee and Minister of Finance/Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee and Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji; Chief Financial Officer of NNPC Limited, Dapo Segun; Coordinator of NNPC Refineries; management of NNPC Trading; representatives from Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals; and senior officials from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), a representative of Afreximbank, and the Committee Secretary, Hauwa Ibrahim.

The crude-for-naira policy, introduced by the Nigerian government, aims to stabilize the fuel market and ease pressure on the naira by allowing local refineries, including Dangote’s, to purchase crude oil in naira instead of dollars.

However, its implementation has faced challenges, including concerns about crude oil availability for local refineries and potential impacts on petroleum product prices and the naira’s exchange rate.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

