Following the trendy video of a corps member criticising the Federal Government’s policies, a human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporter, Omoyele Sowore, has thrown his support behind Ushie Rita Uguamaye facing backlash over her viral video criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Sowore, in a video shared on X on Monday, revealed that he had met with Uguamaye in Lagos and would be accompanying her to the NYSC Local Government Inspector’s (LGI) office alongside a team of attorneys.

However, a few hours later he stated that they had arrived at the Eti-Osa LGI offices of the NYSC but the LGI official had absconded failing to show up throughout their stay.

“The journey with youth Corper, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, has commenced in Lagos.

“She is scheduled to appear before the LGI (Local Government Inspector) today and we will escort her to their offices. We are all en route with attorneys,” Sowore captioned the video.

New Telegraph recalls that the corps member had recently gone viral after posting a video on TikTok where she lamented the country’s worsening economic conditions and openly criticized Tinubu’s leadership.

She later alleged that she had received threats over her comments, sparking widespread debate on free speech and political dissent in Nigeria. She also shared a screenshot of an invitation from the NYSC, summoning her to appear before the LGI office at Eti Osa 3 on Monday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m Sowore’s involvement has further amplified the situation, drawing more attention to Uguamaye’s case and the potential repercussions she may face from the NYSC or other authorities.

